Lone Wolf Technologies has acquired Propertybase, a global provider of real estate websites, CRM and lead generation software. It is Lone Wolf’s fifth acquisition this year, which the company says enables it to “deliver real estate’s only complete technology platform for both agents and brokers.”

“Lone Wolf and Propertybase have been on parallel tracks for years. We thought it was time our paths crossed,” says Jimmy Kelly, CEO and president of Lone Wolf. “Propertybase is known for its incredible CRM and real estate websites, while Lone Wolf has long led the industry in transaction and back-office management. Our customers want – and need – these essential solutions to work together, so they can run their entire business in one place. This acquisition brings these leading products together and puts our combined team in position to deliver the ultimate unified technology platform for the real estate world.”

Propertybase serves 4,500 businesses and 250,000 users in over 80 countries. The company’s flagship solutions include BoldLeads, a lead generation tool and service for agents and teams; Propertybase GO, a CRM and website solution for brokerages and teams; Propertybase Salesforce Edition, an enterprise-class real estate CRM solution built on Salesforce and available worldwide; and Unify, CRM software for mortgage professionals. These solutions add complementary front office tools to Lone Wolf’s product portfolio, providing complete technology coverage from lead to listing to close for both agents and brokers, the company says.

“Joining forces with Lone Wolf is an exciting milestone for Propertybase and its customers,” says Vance Loiselle, CEO of Propertybase. “Combining the power of Propertybase’s innovative website, CRM and marketing solutions with the unequaled capabilities of Lone Wolf’s offerings will further allow real estate professionals to thrive using technology in a rapidly evolving industry.”

Lone Wolf has acquired five top technology companies in the past nine months: W+R Studios, LionDesk, HomeSpotter, Terradatum and now Propertybase. With these additions, Lone Wolf’s expanded end-to-end technology now includes solutions for marketing, CRM, CMA, transaction management, eSignature, brokerage operations, insights and analytics, talent management, as well as ancillary tools and services.

The company says it’s focus is to now “create an intuitive flow of data and identity across these solutions and connect several critical real estate processes for agents and brokers.” Lone Wolf is also expanding its investment in artificial intelligence and machine-learning, it says.

“We want to simplify real estate – but not in a way that takes people out of the business,” says Chris Egan, chief strategy officer of Lone Wolf. “Our goal is to bring the time-honored tenets of the real estate world into the present with a modern, innovative and connected technology platform that makes it simpler for people – and the professionals who help them – to buy and sell homes.