Lone Wolf Technologies has acquired two real estate technology companies, LionDesk and HomeSpotter. With these acquisitions, Lone Wolf’s technology suite now encompasses digital marketing, lead generation, customer relationship management (CRM), showings, comparative market analysis (CMA), digital forms and signatures, transaction management, back office and accounting, business insights and recruiting.

“We’re thrilled to welcome LionDesk and HomeSpotter into the fold today,” says Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. “These acquisitions embody our mission to simplify real estate. We’re bringing the best technology together to dramatically simplify the work that agents and brokers do every day.”

LionDesk is used by over 165,000 real estate professionals in the U.S. The company’s intelligent CRM software makes it easier for agents to engage with clients by consolidating several communication channels, including video, email, text, calls and AI-enabled lead follow-up, into one intelligent system, says Lone Wolf. It will be integrated into Lone Wolf’s Agent Cloud, Broker Cloud and MLS/Association Cloud.

HomeSpotter integrates with over 300 MLSs and reaches over 500,000 real estate agents across North America. The company offers three solutions, Connect, Boost and Spacio, to provide

agents with automated digital marketing for listings and open houses, a modern MLS front-end mobile app and an online client collaboration platform, the company says. HomeSpotter adds digital marketing, lead generation and relationship nurturing components to Lone Wolf’s technology suite, as well as the opportunity to begin applying predictive ROI analysis by connecting to Back Office and leveraging Lone Wolf’s data science capabilities, the company says. Lone Wolf will connect both LionDesk and HomeSpotter, and also invest in HomeSpotter’s open house and showings solution, Spacio, to expand and enhance its functionality.

In early May, Lone Wolf released what it calls real estate’s first AI-powered recruiting solution, Recruit, helping brokers find the best agents – who are also the best fit for their brokerage – through its data-driven “fit score”.

“Consumer expectations are rapidly evolving,” says Matt Keenan, CRO of Lone Wolf. “With these acquisitions and innovations, we’re helping real estate respond. Our goal is to provide the real estate world with the kind of intelligent and modern tech it needs to not only meet these new expectations but surpass them. So real estate professionals everywhere can amaze their buyers and sellers and stay at the centre of the transaction in a digital era.”