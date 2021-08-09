Lone Wolf Technologies has acquired Terradatum, a provider of real estate analytics software in the U.S. and Canada. The company’s BrokerMetrics software aggregates licensed data from the MLS and provides brokers with real-time analysis on market share, market growth, market dynamics and pricing analysis, the company says.

BrokerMetrics complements other data and analytical solutions in Lone Wolf’s Broker Cloud, including Lone Wolf Insights and Lone Wolf Recruit, which are AI-powered solutions for agent retention and recruitment. It also complements Lone Wolf Back Office, the company’s solution for back office, accounting and financial reporting. Lone Wolf says that “collectively, these solutions provide brokers with a comprehensive view of their market, their brokerage and their finances to help them recruit agents, grow their business and improve profitability.”

Jimmy Kelly, CEO and president of Lone Wolf, says, “We both have a long history providing brokers with information that augments their real estate intuition and expertise and helps them run successful businesses. Terradatum is known for its fantastic point-in-time and historical analytics and benchmarking. We plan to build on this foundation, layering in AI-enabled strategic insights and forward-looking forecasts, so that our broker customers have better, smarter and more predictive information at their fingertips than ever before.”

“We have a lot in common with Lone Wolf, so joining the team made sense for us, and for our

customers as well,” says Mark Spraetz, president and CEO of Terradatum, “Like Terradatum, Lone Wolf is deeply committed to leveraging data to help real estate agents, brokers, MLSs and associations increase their market share and improve their service to buyers and sellers.”

The acquisition follows several major announcements from Lone Wolf. The company recently acquired LionDesk, HomeSpotter and W+R Studios to add CRM, digital marketing and comparative market analysis (CMA) to its technology suites; released Recruit and the new Cloud CMA for brokers; signed several agreements to provide Lone Wolf Transactions to over 500,000 agents as a member benefit in 2022; and launched Digital Title Orders in collaboration with some title insurance companies in the U.S.

“At its core, real estate is about people,” says Chris Egan, chief strategy officer at Lone Wolf. “Unlike the industry disruptors, we’re not here to replace people or professionals in the transaction process; we’re here to empower them. This acquisition is all about getting better information in the hands of real estate experts and agents, so it’s easier for them to do what they already do – run a profitable business and serve buyers and sellers – now and into the future.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.