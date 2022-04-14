London-based real estate broker Stacey Evoy has assumed the role of president of the Ontario Real Estate Association.

Story continues below

Evoy will represent Ontario’s 92,000 Realtors on the 2022 OREA Board of Directors. She will lead OREA’s efforts to continue to bring affordability home for future generations of homeowners across the province and raise the bar on professional standards and ethics in the industry, says the association in a news release.

“We have made significant strides in recent years, successfully advocating for homeowners and establishing Ontario Realtors as North American leaders in professional standards in real estate,” says Evoy.

Active in real estate for 19 years, Evoy is a broker with Royal LePage Triland Realty in London. She is a member of the London St. Thomas Association of Realtors, where she served as a director for eight years before becoming president in 2016.