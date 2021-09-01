The London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors recently awarded a total of $6,000 to four outstanding students as they embark on the next step in their educational journeys.
The LSTAR Student Scholarship Awards recognize university or college-bound students who have demonstrated academic excellence, a high level of school and community involvement, maturity, responsibility, initiative and strength of character. Eligible applicants must either be the children, grandchildren or under the legal guardianship of members or staff of LSTAR. Each award recipient receives a $1,500 bursary.
“LSTAR congratulates these exceptional student leaders on what they have achieved, both in and outside of the classroom,” says Jack Lane, LSTAR president. “They’ve all demonstrated academic excellence and passion for community service. We wish them much success and happiness as they begin their post-secondary endeavours.”
The 2021 LSTAR Student Scholarship Award recipients are:
- Cienna Good, granddaughter of LSTAR member Alan Good. A graduate of Oakridge Secondary School, Good will attend Western University in the Health Sciences Program. She plans to complete a Master in Physiotherapy once completing her undergraduate degree.
- Jacqueline Kahnert, granddaughter of LSTAR members Tom and Jo Kahnert. A graduate of Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School, she will attend Western University in the Faculty of Science, with plans to attend Ivey Business School’s HBA program and graduate with an Honours Business Degree. Jacqueline’s goal is to work in a Major League Baseball organization, and someday be the general manager of a team.
- Isaiah Morabito, grandson of LSTAR member Preston Walls. A graduate of H.B. Beal Secondary School, he will attend the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design University in the Faculty of Fine Arts, with a particular interest in curatorial opportunities, conservation and teaching.
- Jasmine Yanoshita, daughter of LSTAR member David Yanoshita. A graduate of London Central Secondary School, Jasmine will attend the University of Toronto in the Faculty of Engineering. She plans to complete a master’s degree once completing her undergraduate degree.