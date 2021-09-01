The London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors recently awarded a total of $6,000 to four outstanding students as they embark on the next step in their educational journeys.

The LSTAR Student Scholarship Awards recognize university or college-bound students who have demonstrated academic excellence, a high level of school and community involvement, maturity, responsibility, initiative and strength of character. Eligible applicants must either be the children, grandchildren or under the legal guardianship of members or staff of LSTAR. Each award recipient receives a $1,500 bursary.

“LSTAR congratulates these exceptional student leaders on what they have achieved, both in and outside of the classroom,” says Jack Lane, LSTAR president. “They’ve all demonstrated academic excellence and passion for community service. We wish them much success and happiness as they begin their post-secondary endeavours.”

The 2021 LSTAR Student Scholarship Award recipients are: