The London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors announced that Randy Pawlowski – a London-area-based Realtor – will serve as its president in 2022. Pawlowski is a broker with Sutton Group Pawlowski & Company Real Estate and has been a Realtor with LSTAR since 1996. He joined the Board of Directors in 2015.

“Despite the challenges COVID-19 has brought over the past two years, the business of real estate has remained strong and is an essential component in the economic vitality of our community,” says Pawlowski. “Serving in various capacities on our board over the years has given me a greater appreciation of organized real estate and the importance of its role in our community. As president, I look forward to collaborative efforts in addressing the challenges we face as we explore creative solutions to increase opportunities for home ownership.”

Pawlowski is a certified new home sales professional and accredited seniors agent. His community involvement includes the YMCA, BGC London, Habitat for Humanity, The Salvation Army and the Mt. Brydges Hockey Association.

Joining Pawlowski on the 2022 LSTAR Board of Directors are past-president Jack Lane; president-elect Adam Miller; VP Kathy Amess; commercial director Lisa Lansink; and directors Joan Ball, Dale Marsh, Christy Ruth, Robin Tiller and Richard Thyssen.