The London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors announced it has presented more than $78,000 to local charitable organizations as part of its community engagement program.

Story continues below

“This program was so important over the past year, as many charities managed the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Jack Lane, LSTAR president. “Our local non-profits are needed more than ever to help serve individuals and families, and the Realtor community is very proud to continue its long tradition of supporting shelter-related causes. Since 1992, LSTAR has given out more than $1 million in grants to more than 20 organizations across the region.”

Ericka Ayala Ronson, director of development and communications, Mission Services of London, says the grant “helped with the COVID-19 response efforts; it enabled important services like emergency shelter, shelter diversion, housing selection and meal programs to continue safely with modifications.

“Among other things, COVID-19 response funds helped to purchase items like face masks, gloves, face shields and more,” Ronson says. “Without personal protective equipment, services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness could not have continued as they did; LSTAR and the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation helped keep staff, volunteers and participants safe through this time.”

Between May 2020 and May 2021, the following organizations received an LSTAR grant:

Anova

Hockey Helps the Homeless

Inn Out of the Cold St. Thomas Elgin

Investing in Children

London Affordable Housing Foundation

London Food Bank

Meals on Wheels London

Merrymount Family Support and Crisis Centre

Mission Services of London

My Sisters’ Place

St. Joseph’s Hospice

St. Thomas Elgin Second Stage Housing

St. Thomas Elgin Food Bank

Strathroy Food Bank

The Unity Project

Violence Against Women, Services Elgin County

Women’s Rural Resources Centre of Strathroy and Area

In addition to the grant program, LSTAR is a Partner for Life with the Canadian Blood Services and supports the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign during the holiday season.