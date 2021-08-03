The London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors announced it has presented more than $78,000 to local charitable organizations as part of its community engagement program.
“This program was so important over the past year, as many charities managed the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Jack Lane, LSTAR president. “Our local non-profits are needed more than ever to help serve individuals and families, and the Realtor community is very proud to continue its long tradition of supporting shelter-related causes. Since 1992, LSTAR has given out more than $1 million in grants to more than 20 organizations across the region.”
Ericka Ayala Ronson, director of development and communications, Mission Services of London, says the grant “helped with the COVID-19 response efforts; it enabled important services like emergency shelter, shelter diversion, housing selection and meal programs to continue safely with modifications.
“Among other things, COVID-19 response funds helped to purchase items like face masks, gloves, face shields and more,” Ronson says. “Without personal protective equipment, services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness could not have continued as they did; LSTAR and the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation helped keep staff, volunteers and participants safe through this time.”
Between May 2020 and May 2021, the following organizations received an LSTAR grant:
- Anova
- Hockey Helps the Homeless
- Inn Out of the Cold St. Thomas Elgin
- Investing in Children
- London Affordable Housing Foundation
- London Food Bank
- Meals on Wheels London
- Merrymount Family Support and Crisis Centre
- Mission Services of London
- My Sisters’ Place
- St. Joseph’s Hospice
- St. Thomas Elgin Second Stage Housing
- St. Thomas Elgin Food Bank
- Strathroy Food Bank
- The Unity Project
- Violence Against Women, Services Elgin County
- Women’s Rural Resources Centre of Strathroy and Area
In addition to the grant program, LSTAR is a Partner for Life with the Canadian Blood Services and supports the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign during the holiday season.