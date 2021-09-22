Living Realty of Markham, Ont. recently launched its fifth annual Thanksgiving food drive, which will run until October 4. The event collects non-perishable food items and raises funds for the Daily Bread Food Bank.

The company’s first Thanksgiving food drive was held in 2017 and resulted in a donation of approximately 1,700 lb. of food and a $2,000 cheque to the Daily Bread Food Bank. That was followed by two more successful food drives in 2018 and 2019, before the pandemic forced the company to alter its plans in 2020. In response to the pandemic lockdowns, last year Living Realty held a digital food drive, asking people to make online donations and agreeing to match every dollar donated. With over $4,800 donated, the brokerage added $5,000 for a total of almost $10,000.

With the doors at Living Realty’s Branch offices open to visitors once again, this year’s food drive will be a hybrid model, with people having the option to donate food in person or to make online donations. Donation boxes have been set up at Living Realty’s branch offices in Markham, North Markham, North York, downtown Toronto and central Mississauga. Living Realty staff will be on hand at each location to assist people with their donations of non-perishable food items.

An online donation page allows people to donate without visiting a branch if that is their preference. All donations made through the page will go directly to the Daily Bread Food Bank and a tax receipt will be available for every donation over $10.

This year the company is pledging to donate $2 to the food bank for every pound of food collected – doubling the donation pledge from previous years. In addition, Living Realty will also donate $2 for every $1 donated through the online donation page. In total, the company hopes to have a minimum donation of $5,000 this year.

“We have always tried to support the community around us and that support is needed more than ever,” says broker of record Kelvin Wong. “The Daily Bread Food Bank reports that usage of its services has increased by 50 per cent since the pandemic began and we want to do our part in helping to meet the growing need in our community.”

Founded in 1980, Living Realty has more than 700 employees, with over 600 registered real estate sales representatives and brokers.