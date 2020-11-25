Living Realty, based in Markham, Ont., has launched its 2020 Christmas charity campaign: an online fundraiser for the benefit of Canadian Tire Jumpstart. The charity helps financially disadvantaged youth participate in organized sport and recreation. It was founded in 2005 with the aim of helping children to enrich their lives through sport and other physical activity, despite the financial situation of their parents. In the last 15 years, Jumpstart has helped more than one million children get involved in sports that they would otherwise have been unable to play.

Story continues below

“The holidays are a great time to give back, as many of us are fortunate enough to celebrate all the good things we have enjoyed, but it is often a reminder to the less fortunate of what they can’t provide for their kids,” says Living Realty broker of record Kelvin Wong. “As always, our focus for the holiday fundraiser is on children; in the past years we have run drives for toys, winter coats and, most recently, sports equipment. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and our duty to keep each other safe and healthy, we cannot host a traditional drive. However, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of charity to help those in need, so this year we are hosting an online fundraiser. We hope it can be as successful as our Thanksgiving Food Drive, which raised almost $10,000 for the Daily Bread Food Bank.”

A fundraising page has been set up by Living Realty. Donations will go directly to Canadian Tire Jumpstart. Tax receipts will be issued with all donations of $20 or more.

“Canadian Tire Jumpstart seemed like an ideal choice for this year’s charity. Having collected sports equipment in our drive last year and being a family-focused business, we are aware of the importance of sports for children and the benefits it can bring to youngsters. We hope that we can play our part to further improve the lives of children in our community,” says Wong.