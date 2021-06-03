Listing agents, this is your responsibility

David Greenspan
I had a horrible experience this week, when I was sitting in the driveway of a home with my buyers but couldn’t get the listing agent to let us go in. Everyone’s a professional in their own mind…until they’re not. Could be laziness, lack of desire, simply not knowing, you could be a total newbie. No matter the excuse…or reason, as a listing agent, your job is to sell the house. Take every opportunity you can to create a great experience for everyone involved. Don’t be the reason that people don’t want to see your listing. Check out the video to learn more.

