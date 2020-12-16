Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) Edmonton has hired Lisa Baroldi to succeed long-time president and CEO Percy Woods, who is retiring after more than two decades of leading the commercial real estate professional association.

As president and CEO, Baroldi will serve building owners and managers, service providers and young commercial real estate professionals through education, advocacy, networking and information, the association says. “She will further provide thought leadership on industry trends and issues, such as proptech, business continuity and adaptation, big data, ESG, migration, taxation, city building, safety and security, consumer and investor behaviours, pandemics, the future of work, 5G and more,” says the association in a statement. “Baroldi will also partner with members and stakeholders to act as a dedicated ambassador of the industry and promoter of the city, province and country,” says the statement.

“BOMA Edmonton is a solid organization thanks to Percy’s incredible work over the years, and thanks to the contributions of many talented directors, members, staff and partners,” says Baroldi. “I look forward to leading BOMA Edmonton into its next chapter, and to representing the industry and broader community as we face new challenges and opportunities. Commercial real estate is an essential industry that shapes the communities in which we live.”

Woods joined BOMA Edmonton in 1997. Under Woods, BOMA Edmonton flourished, increasing its membership fivefold. BOMA Edmonton members now represent more than 70 per cent of Edmonton companies that own or manage office, retail, industrial or investment properties.

Woods also helped to found BOMA Canada and became the first chair of all BOMA executives from coast to coast. Other local legacies attributed to Woods include the successful annual BOMA Edmonton Leasing Guide, and annual awards of excellence and top-rated professional development education to thousands of commercial real estate professionals, says the organization.

“It has been a pleasure working with BOMA members and staff for the last 23 years,” says Woods. “The development, growth and success of BOMA Edmonton during my time can be attributed to the outstanding support of great members and dedicated hard-working boards over the years. I have also been able to partner with an excellent team of staff.”

Prior to joining BOMA Edmonton, Baroldi acted as senior advisor of the Canada-UAE Business Council in Toronto and Dubai, and executive director of an economic development authority in Northern Alberta. Other previous roles include associate editor of Diplomat & International Magazine in Ottawa and CEO of Progress Unlimited, an Edmonton-based global consulting firm.