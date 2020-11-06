Recently $3,630 was raised for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation at the fifth annual Lip Sync Battle Niagara, hosted by Amy Layton of Royal LePage NRC Realty in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Held virtually for the first time, the event featured eight local contestants performing elaborate lip syncing routines from the Greg Frewin Theatre. An enthusiastic audience live-streaming the event cheered and used thumbs-up signs to vote for their favourite acts.

Local talent Cathalina took home this year’s trophy with performances of Rick Springfield’s Jessie’s Girl and Raise your Glass by P!nk. Royal LePage president and CEO Phil Soper also took part via video from Toronto, performing Dark Necessities by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline.

“The way everyone came together virtually to support our local shelter was just so heartwarming,” says Layton. “I’m immensely grateful to everyone who made this year’s event such a success – our sponsors, performers and donors are such a special group of people.”

All proceeds will benefit Women’s Place of South Niagara, an organization providing safe shelter and counselling to women and children experiencing domestic violence.

To date, the Lip Sync Battle Niagara has raised $30,000 for the cause.