This holiday season, Realtor Linda Borris supported the St. Joseph’s Health Care Centre in Toronto and local business by donating a portion of the sales of her artwork.

Story continues below

Borris, a sales rep with Sutton Group – Realty Systems, is also a watercolour artist. A collection of her work is displayed at the Maker’s Market, a vendor collective at 3124 Dundas St. W. in Toronto’s Junction area. The market’s typical business hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and curbside pickup can be arranged.

During the month of November, Borris donated a portion of her sales to the centre in honour of her mother and to support vital health services.

“My mother spent much of her last few years in and out of St. Joseph’s and November was her birthday month, so I thought this would be a good opportunity to give back, especially during these difficult times,” says Borris.

Her mother nurtured her interest in art since she was a young child, and Borris went on to obtain formal fine arts training. Over the years, she has also volunteered for various charitable projects. Selling her artwork to support the community seemed like a perfect union of those talents and interests.

To view the artwork, browse online. Borris also displays her watercolours on her Facebook page and welcomes inquiries.