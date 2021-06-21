Why do out-of-town Realtors list some properties only on their board and not the local board where the property physically exists?

Last week I was out showing houses in beautiful Brantford, Ont. As I was trying to get the lockbox to sync with my phone (a rare occurrence), my client, looking across the street, shouted: “Andrew, why didn’t you send us that one? That’s exactly what we’re looking for!”

Embarrassed and about to take a hammer to the lockbox, I shot back, “It must be a brand new listing! I’ll try to get us in right away.”

The sign belonged to a Toronto Realtor. Well, it wasn’t a new listing, it had been on TRREB for over two weeks. As far as getting an appointment right away, it didn’t happen. We came back the next day knowing very little about the property, as the listing agent still hadn’t sent me the information. The bottom line: Not listing a property on the board where the property physically exists is a disservice to the vendor and could result in a substantially lower sale price. Imagine listing a property in Brantford only on TRREB!

Andrew Karpavicius

Sales Representative

Royal LePage State Realty Brokerage

Ancaster, Ont.