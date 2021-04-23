Every licensed real estate broker and salesperson in Ontario must have Errors & Omission Insurance to protect the public and themselves from lawsuits from errors. I agree that it is needed, however the way we are charged is unfair.
Everyone pays the same fee – $475 per year. That’s whether you do one deal or 50, it’s the same old thing – the more successful riding on the backs of the less successful. For example, I am a small one-man independent brokerage. In 2019 I only had three sales – that works out to $158.33 per sale for insurance.
In 2020 I had one small sale. My gross commission was $3,000 and out of that I paid $475 for insurance.
That’s not fair. The insurance fee should be set on a pay-per-use basis on a sliding scale. For example, if you list a property the real estate board would charge a fee of $25. When the listing was sold you would pay another $25. There could be a sliding scale – if you did one to 10 transactions you pay $25 for each side. The next group that made 11 to 20 sales a year would pay $50 each side and so on based on each individual’s sales performance.
John Thurman, Broker
Byron Village Realty Inc.
London, Ont.
Hi John: Just because you are not producing should not negate you from paying your dues. I see that you are reducing commission below standard practice. Then why are you not reaping in the clients? You should have tons of clients. Fair is fair. I am not a top producer anymore, but that is by choice, and does not give me the right to ride on the coat tails of others. Anyone can be successful in this business if they put their all in it. Maybe it’s time for you to retire especially since it looks like you are using real estate to claim a loss.