Len Skok and Cathy Galt, the founders of Pine Tree Real Estate, say their new Barrie, Ont. brokerage is “one of the first environmentally conscious real estate brokerages in Canada.”

The company is implementing a wide range of initiatives to earn their green credentials, it says in a news release. These range from encouraging agents to drive electric cars to using online platforms for marketing purposes and all other administrative responsibilities, to promote a paperless environment.

They also plan to plant a tree for every successful transaction. Clients will receive a certificate issued in their name, showing the location of their tree. The brokerage will work with Living Green, a local Barrie charitable organization, to execute the tree planting initiative, and it promises to “partner with other recognized charitable organizations to assist in the fight for natural climate change.”

Pine Tree Real Estate is launching with more than 20 agents. The brokerage head office is at 114 Dunlop Street East. Subsequent branches will be opening soon in Collingwood, Muskoka and Toronto, the company says.

Skok, the broker of record, says “everyone is very excited about this new venture” and says he hopes “more quality agents will come and grow with us.”