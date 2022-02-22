The Lakelands Association of Realtors continued its ongoing tradition of supporting local shelter-related charities through the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation.

The grants provided by the foundation in 2021 reflect the contributions made by Realtors before The Lakelands and the Southern Georgian Bay Association of Realtors merged in October 2021.

The former Lakelands presented cheques of $5,341 to each of the following 2021 recipients:

Hospice Muskoka in Port Carling: Providing compassionate support to individuals and their loved ones of all ages and backgrounds, who are coping with end-of-life issues and bereavement.

Mariposa House Hospice in Severn: Dedicated hospice team offers 24-hour specialized end-of-life palliative care in a peaceful, home-like setting while welcoming and supporting family and friends.

Parry Sound Native Friendship Centre in Parry Sound: Mandated to serve the needs of urban Indigenous people by providing culturally appropriate services in urban communities.

YWCA H.E.R.S. – Haliburton Emergency Rural Safe Space in Minden: Providing a unique safe space within Haliburton County so women and their children can move away from the abusive situation in their home, without leaving their support systems, jobs and schools, families and friends behind.

The former Southern Georgian Bay Association of Realtors presented cheques for $2,486 to each of the following 2021 recipients:

My Friend’s House in Collingwood: A safe haven for abused women and their children.

Home Horizon in Collingwood: Bridging the critical gap between emergency shelter and independent living to transform the lives of youth at risk of homelessness by providing them with the opportunity to rebuild their lives and achieve their full potential.

Shelter Now in Midland: Works to empower individuals and families experiencing homelessness to improve the quality of their lives through individualized support and transitional housing.

Huronia Transition Homes, The Rosewood Shelter in Midland: Committed to education and advocacy as a means to end violence, and provide shelter, counselling and support to women and their children who have experienced abuse.

The now merged association will continue with the ongoing tradition and commitment to help those in need, it says in a news release.