The Lakelands Association of Realtors and Southern Georgian Bay Association of Realtors (SGBAR) will merge, following an overwhelming membership vote in favour at each association’s membership meeting. The merger is scheduled to be effective October 1, 2021.

The proposed name for the new association is Trillium Realtors Association.

“By merging our two associations to create a membership of over 1,400 Realtors, our new association will be in a strong position to represent the small community and recreational property perspective within organized real estate,” says Chuck Murney, president of The Lakelands. “It will also increase our political clout with the provincial and federal governments since the boundary of our new territory is better aligned with our political boundaries. We are pleased that the Lakelands and SGBAR members saw the benefits of this merger and voted in favour of the motion.”

“Our members will enjoy the cost savings that come through the merger and benefit from reduced member fees to improved programs and services, made possible by having a larger membership base,” says Matthew Lidbetter, president of SGBAR. “Our members have put our new association in a stronger position to add depth and strength to our many programs and services, many of which exist to enhance the professionalism of our Realtor members and better respond to the evolving conditions as the market shifts.”

The Lakelands represents over 850 members who serve the District of Parry Sound, District Municipality of Muskoka, Haliburton County and Northern Simcoe County including the City of Orillia.

The Southern Georgian Bay Association of Realtors represents more than 640 members who serve the townships of Clearview, Springwater, Oro-Medonte, Tiny, Tay, Severn and Georgian Bay, as well as the Municipality of Meaford and Grey Highlands including The Blue Mountains, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Midland and Penetanguishene.