In support of Realtors Care Week, The Lakelands Association of Realtors recently launched its Annual Turkey Challenge, which was established by a former Southern Georgian Bay Association of Realtors member volunteer roughly 20 years ago.

The Turkey Challenge works to collect $20 donations, which are exchanged for grocery vouchers, placed in Christmas hampers by local charities and distributed to families in need in local communities.

“We can proudly say that our local Realtors have made a significant impact this year – with 1,901 families in our communities being able to enjoy a festive meal this holiday season. This doubles the previous record of 850 turkeys/meals donated in 2020,” says the association in a news release.