Lake City Realty in Sudbury, Ont. has joined the Aventure Realty Network.

Broker/owner David Kurt “leads a highly successful team of sales professionals; with his constant pursuit of ‘redefining the real estate experience’ he continues to push the bar of marketing and professionalism in his local market,” says Aventure president Bernie Vogt.

Kurt has been actively involved in organized real estate as a director of the Ontario Real Estate Association. He currently sits on Realtors Care board of directors and teaches leadership courses for OREA.

Aventure has 50 independent member brokerages that form a referral platform and share best practices.