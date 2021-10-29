The Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR) recently presented a cheque for $54,450 to Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region (HFHWR). The donation was made possible with the support of sponsors, donors, members and volunteers who took part in a combination of KWAR’s first-ever online charity auction and its 27th Annual Charity Golf Tournament.

Established in 1988, HFHWR has helped more than 145 low-income families through affordable homeownership.

“In our rapidly growing community, homeownership has become increasingly out of reach for many,” says Nicole Pohl, KWAR president. “Realtors are proud to support Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region in their mission to combat the housing crisis right here in our community through their unique homeownership program.”

HFHWR CEO Phillip Mills praised KWAR for organizing such a successful tournament in these difficult times, saying, “We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of KWAR’s Realtor community who understand the stability homeownership can bring to families. Donations like this bring us one step closer to building a safe, decent and affordable place for a lower-income, working family to purchase.”