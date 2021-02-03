The Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board has named Kourosh Doustshenas as its 2021 president.

“Kourosh Doustshenas has dedicated many years of volunteer time serving on key committees such as Government and Stakeholder Relations in preparation for his appointment as our 2021 president,” says Marina R. James, CEO. She says the board had more than 16,000 MLS sales in 2020, totalling $4.9 billion. “In doing so, it reaffirmed its regional importance with rural MLS areas showing exemplary growth contributing significantly to the record sales and dollar volume total,” James says.

“I am looking forward to applying my experience and industry insights to lead our real estate board in a year that ushers in a brand refresh that reflects the diversity and inclusion of our members within our industry and the regional market we serve,” says Doustshenas. “2021 is also a year where we recognize the Real Estate News’s 40 years in operation. This industry publication continues to be an integral part of our foundation as the voice of real estate and supports our members and their clients in marketing and showcasing MLS listed properties.”

Doustshenas was licensed as a Realtor in 1991. After working as a salesperson for three years, he became broker/owner of Expert Real Estate Services. While he focuses the majority of his time on residential real estate sales, he also is active in commercial and rural real estate.

Doustshenas served on CREA’s Political Action Committee network and as a representative to MPs such as former MP Robert Falcon-Ouellette and current Winnipeg North MP Kevin Lamoureux. In 2019, he was presented with the Pierre Beauchamp Individual Advocacy Award. This award recognizes and honours volunteer initiatives and exceptional efforts advancing federal Realtor issues. He received it for advocating on home ownership issues that resulted in the federal government increasing the Home Buyers’ Plan individual withdrawal limits from $25,000 to $35,000 and allowing individuals going through a marital split to be eligible again for accessing the important first-time buyer program.

Doustshenas also received the Brian M. Collie Award in 2018 for his strong advocacy at the provincial level and currently serves on the Manitoba Real Estate Association’s Political Action Committee.

He says last year the industry worked with the provincial government and through the Manitoba Securities Commission to allow Realtors to use digital signatures in order to transact real estate in a safe manner.

He says he is focused on keeping the board “front and centre in the growth and development of Winnipeg and the surrounding region.”

Doustshenas is complemented by 10 other volunteer directors: Akash Bedi, Re/Max Executives Realty, president-elect; Val Werhun, Royal LePage Top Producers Real Estate, treasurer; Catherine Schellenberg, Re/Max Professionals, past-president; and directors at large Michael Froese, Royal LePage Prime Real Estate; Sam Matthews, Matthews Real Estate; Boris Mednikov, Vanguard Real Estate; Dan O’Brien, Royal LePage Dynamic Real Estate; Laura Ross, Century 21 Bachman & Assoc.; Daphne Shepherd, Re/Max Encore Realty; and Cassandra Will, Century 21 Bachman & Assoc.