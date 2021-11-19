The Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors raised more than $15,000 for four local shelter-based charities: A Better Tent City, House of Friendship, Indwell and Lutherwood. The funds were raised through KWAR’s second annual KW Realtor Run. This anytime, anywhere walk or run took place during the week of September 24 to October 1 with the support of 73 participants.

Racers were challenged to take photos along their chosen 5K route and share them on social media using #KWRealtorRun. These photos include many trails, neighbourhoods and sites in the region and can be viewed on KWAR’s Facebook page @KWREALTORS.

“We know how lucky we are to call Waterloo Region home and we want to make sure we’re building a community that feels like home for everyone. That’s why we are very pleased to support these four local charities who are working hard to do just that,” says Nicole Pohl, KWAR president.