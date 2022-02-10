The Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors recently provided grants totaling $40,261 to six local shelter-based causes.

The successful recipients of KWAR’s 2021 grants were:

Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region

Indwell

OneRoof

Shelter Movers Waterloo Region

The Working Centre

Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region

The funding comes from the $2 per member per month that KWAR donates to the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation as part of the Every Realtor Campaign, which ensures investments are made back into our local community through shelter-related causes.

“Far too many people in our community are facing housing and shelter challenges,” says KWAR president Megan Bell. “We know it is going to take a variety of approaches and solutions to address the wide-ranging challenges being faced in our community. As Realtors we are proud to support the many dedicated charities working hard to help those struggling across the housing and shelter spectrum.”

“With the generous grant from Realtors Care, Shelter Movers Waterloo Region will be able to support approximately 18 survivors transition to a life free from violence by creating a survivor-centred response,” says Courtney Waterfall, chapter director at Shelter Movers.

Indwell community engagement co-ordinator Mark Willcock says, “The grant will go towards Indwell’s first project in Waterloo Region, St. Mark’s Place, a 43-unit supportive affordable housing community at 825 King Street West in Kitchener.”

Bonnie Kropf, fund developer at OneRoof Youth Services, says the grant will be used to provide an essential services program and drop-in program services for youth who are 12 to 25 and experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness. “These programs assist youth in securing basic daily needs, establishing goals, developing life skills and utilize additional resources to maintain their health and safety,” she says. “We believe one youth on the street is one too many.”

Joe Mancini, director, The Working Centre, says the charity is currently “working on some significant housing initiatives including building 19 new affordable housing units, supporting 80 people who were formerly homeless in a dorm residence, 70 people in motels and recently we opened an emergency shelter at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, which offers indoor shelter for 50 people. This work takes tremendous co-ordination and commitment.”

At Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region, CEO Jennifer Hutton says, “Through COVID-19, domestic violence has increased and escalated, which means we have had to provide increased supports. Because of this grant from Realtors Care, we can provide safe shelter, warm meals and therapeutic programming for approximately 73 days for a mother and child working towards moving beyond violence.”