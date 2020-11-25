The Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR) is donating more than $20,000 to five local charities that are the successful recipients of its 2020 Ontario Realtors Care Foundation Grant. The announcement was made at the beginning of Realtors Care Week in Canada.

The following will each receive $4,066:

Child Witness Centre

Heartwood Place

Hospice of Waterloo Region

Lisaard & Innisfree Hospice

YW Kitchener-Waterloo

“Realtors are staunch supporters of those in need throughout the region, which should come as no surprise since we also live in the communities we serve,” says Colleen Koehler, president of KWAR. “The five local charities receiving this year’s grant provide critical refuge and support in their own unique way.”

Recently KWAR’s Board of Directors agreed to double its monthly contribution to its Every Realtor Campaign (currently $1 per member per month) to $2 per member per month. These funds are provided to the ORCF, which supports shelter-related charities in Ontario. Charities are invited to apply for these funds by September 30 of every year.

“Now more than ever those who can need to dig a little deeper to support local charities,” says Koehler. “Realtors are coming together to raise awareness about important housing and shelter-related issues.”

Throughout the week KWAR will share and celebrate volunteer service and charitable works on all its social media platforms. “Collectively we all endeavour to enhance the quality of life for those in our community not just this week, but throughout the year,” says Koehler.