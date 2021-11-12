Recently members of the Kingston and Area Real Estate Association hit the links at Loyalist Golf and Country Club for a great cause.

“We wanted to run a fun event that would raise some money for a deserving charity,” says Mary Ambrose, chair of KAREA’s Public Relations Task Force. The tournament raised $11,500 for Addiction and Mental Health Services – Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

“This would not have been possible without the support of our amazing sponsors,” says Ambrose. “We are fortunate to have such great community members and businesses rally behind our fundraising initiatives.”