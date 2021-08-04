Kerry Pfannmuller, the owner of Century 21 Leading in Spruce Grove, Alta., is acquiring Century 21 Evolve in Edmonton. The previous owner, Dan Gitzel, died in May. Pfannmuller always had the vision of expanding into the Edmonton area and, when the Gitzel family asked him to take over, it was an opportunity he could not pass up, the company says.

“I plan to bring the same level of passion and care for the Realtors that Dan did. He was deeply respected by his agents and I want to continue that feeling in the new office,” says Pfannmuller. He has updated the office with new technology, signage and furniture.

Pfannmuller is well established in both real estate and the Alberta market. In 2008, after more than 10 years of real estate experience, he acquired a brokerage with another brand. He started with five agents and grew to 10 agents when they merged with another office in 2017.

In 2018, he switched to Century 21 and has since built the office to 38 Realtors. He says he has no plans to slow down – with all 16 agents from Century 21 Evolve joining his company, he’d like to continue his growth to have 70 to 80 agents in the Edmonton office alone, the company says.