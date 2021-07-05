Kent Browne shows off a cheque for $17,500 that was raised for the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation via his virtual auction of sports memorabilia.
An impressive collection of sports memorabilia collected by Kent Browne, founder and partner of Royal LePage Team Realty in Ottawa, was recently auctioned virtually by Michael Spooner & Son in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. The 99-item collection raised $17,500.

Among numerous treasures, the collection’s showpiece was a signed and game-worn Edmonton Oilers Wayne Gretzky jersey.

Browne has extensive experience as a charity auctioneer. “I’ve been an auctioneer doing 20-30 auctions a year for 40 years,” he says. “I’ve seen my fair share of sports memorabilia and I usually end up with a piece or two for myself.”

Browne has been serving on the shelter foundation’s board of directors since 2018.

“It’s been a true pleasure to auction this collection for what I know to be such an important cause. The timing was also right in order to bring awareness to the incredible need at our women’s shelters due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shelters are overwhelmed and in desperate need of our support due to the number of fundraising events that have been cancelled in 2020 and 2021,” he says.

