An impressive collection of sports memorabilia collected by Kent Browne, founder and partner of Royal LePage Team Realty in Ottawa, was recently auctioned virtually by Michael Spooner & Son in support of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. The 99-item collection raised $17,500.

Story continues below

Among numerous treasures, the collection’s showpiece was a signed and game-worn Edmonton Oilers Wayne Gretzky jersey.

Browne has extensive experience as a charity auctioneer. “I’ve been an auctioneer doing 20-30 auctions a year for 40 years,” he says. “I’ve seen my fair share of sports memorabilia and I usually end up with a piece or two for myself.”

Browne has been serving on the shelter foundation’s board of directors since 2018.

“It’s been a true pleasure to auction this collection for what I know to be such an important cause. The timing was also right in order to bring awareness to the incredible need at our women’s shelters due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shelters are overwhelmed and in desperate need of our support due to the number of fundraising events that have been cancelled in 2020 and 2021,” he says.