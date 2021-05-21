Sotheby’s International Realty Canada has appointed Ken Mazurek as managing broker of the company’s new Kingsway office. The office, opening soon, will be 3109 Bloor St. W., Toronto.

“With a successful, award-winning career as a Toronto Realtor, paired with significant management, mentoring and coaching experience, Ken is perfectly positioned to lead our strategic expansion in one of Toronto’s most exclusive areas,” says Don Kottick, president and CEO at Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

With a background in teaching and coaching, Mazurek spent the past six years at Royal LePage, Johnston & Daniel Division, working in central Toronto with his business partner, Lina Risi. Consistently a top-producing team, they have been recipients of numerous awards, while initiating and participating in educational and coaching initiatives in the firm, the company says.

Prior to his real estate career, Mazurek was the special teams co-ordinator, international recruiting co-ordinator and academic advisor with the University of Toronto Varsity Blues Football Team. In addition, he is an Ontario College of Teachers certified senior and intermediate teacher.

Originally from Lethbridge, Alta., he holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government from the University of Toronto – University of Trinity College and a Bachelor of Education from the University of Ottawa.