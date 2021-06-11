The second annual Jump in the Lake Challenge, founded by Dean Michel and Jennifer Bacon of Century 21 Granite Realty, raised more than $50,000 for the Wellness Centre in Coboconk.

Story continues below

Jennifer Wilson, general manager of the Coboconk, Norland & Area Chamber of Commerce, says almost 600 people donated to the cause.

“What an amazing out-pouring of support for this much-needed Wellness Centre for the under-served areas of Kawartha Lakes. The community has committed to raise $1 million to bring these services to the community, and, thanks to Dean Michel and Jenny Bacon, we are well on our way as we officially launch the community fundraising campaign this summer.”

Unlike organized Polar Bear dips that happen in one central location, the event promoted social distancing and took place off each participant’s dock or waterfront location of their choice.

More than 35 participants jumped into eight different lakes, including Shadow Lake, several locations on Balsam Lake, Canal Lake, Head Lake and Four Mile Lake, Horseshoe Lake and Kashagawigamog in Haliburton.

The new Wellness Centre will provide a hub for community health in the northern portion of Kawartha Lakes and will include doctors, after-hours care, physiotherapy, dental, a community meeting space and other complementary services that will benefit both full-time and seasonal residents.