Kathleen Black Coaching & Consulting’s Ultimate Team Summit will return to an in-person format November 23 and 24.

The sixth annual Ultimate Team Summit will be held in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. at the Queen’s Landing Hotel.

The company says, “This event will allow you to join a group of like-minded elite producing professionals and secure the future growth of your business.

“Providing an open arena to network and learn with a powerhouse stable of the top real estate coaches, professionals and speakers is the goal of the Ultimate Team Summit,” the company says. It will include three days of targeted education on “the systems and mindsets of the leaders in the real estate industry.”

Three streams are offered:

Stream 1: Team-prenuer – Scale, Strategy and Expansion is for “owners, visionary drivers, team leaders, aspiring team leaders ready to start scaling, leadership roles, management and high-level operations

Stream 2: Solo-prenuer Sales – Increase Production, Efficiency and Fulfilment is for solo agents, team sales agents and inside sales

Stream 3: Team Support and Administration includes client care, administration, contracts co-ordinator, operations and marketing co-ordinator

For information, contact [email protected] or visit the Ultimate Team Summit 2021 website.