Kathleen Black plans virtual book launch event for Relentless to Rise

Have you ever felt fearful that you will never get ahead, to live your destined life? Relentless to Rise: Powering Your Life From the Inside-Out is a new book by Kathleen Black that she says will show you how to unearth the gifts you are destined to share with the world.

“This book is my chance to expand on my journey. It was a hard book to write. A lot of things have happened to me in my life, but those things are not who I am. If we choose to talk about the things that have happened to us in our lives, it allows us to show up and support the people who are willing and ready to overcome their fears,” says Black.

Black is the CEO of a performance-based team coaching and training platform. She is also the author of The Top 1% Life, which “will help you to super charge into the fierce CEO of your life,” the company says.

Relentless to Rise: Powering Your Life From the Inside-Out is the story of her journey to define herself and create the resources necessary to carve out a full and adventurous life.

A virtual book launch is planned for October 20, 2021, at 7 p.m. EST

for the print version of Relentless to Rise. The event will include special guests and gifts. For more information, visit this Facebook page or click on the Zoom link.