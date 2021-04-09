Kathleen Black Coaching & Consulting (KBCC) in Oshawa, Ont. is donating proceeds from its annual Ultimate Team Summit event, and Kathleen Black’s pilgrimage onto the Camino de Santiago in Spain, to her company’s Relentless to Rise campaign.

It’s an initiative to support services across Canada in empowering women and their families to “relentlessly rise, knowing the truth that they are deserving of safety, they are worthy and capable of cultivating a new path to a better future,” the company says.

The campaign raised money and awareness for domestic abuse in a time where people can not shelter safely at home due to the pandemic, and for those who have been robbed of their ability to walk safely in their communities, it says.

It recently donated $22,600 to The Denise House – Emergency Shelter for Women & Children, an organization that services the Durham Region in Ontario.

KBCC brought community awareness to the real estate industry by encouraging donations to be sent directly to their GoFundMe page for their Relentless to Rise mission; donations to local food banks in the community in exchange for an Ultimate Team Summit ticket; donations to local food banks in the community from brokerages in exchange for a keynote presentation (valued at $3,750); donations by purchasing an Ultimate Team Summit ticket, in which all proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to victim services located in Canada; and donations by sponsoring the Ultimate Team Summit event.