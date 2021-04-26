Karen Yolevski has joined Royal LePage Corporate Brokerage as chief operating officer. She will lead the leadership teams at Royal LePage Real Estate Services in the Greater Toronto Area, and Royal LePage West Real Estate Services and Royal LePage Sussex in Greater Vancouver. Royal LePage Corporate Brokerage is Canada’s oldest operating real estate company and the largest brokerage business by sales volume nationwide.

Yolevski “is an accomplished senior-level executive with proven achievements as the strategy, sales, product and marketing leader of multi-million-dollar business units. She is a dynamic leader, combining innovation with polished execution and teamwork to create enterprise excellence,” says Royal LePage in a news release.

Previously she led business development at Stewart Title Canada as the vice president of residential and commercial business. In this role, she drove double digit revenue growth for their national residential and commercial segments, the company says.

She also served as president, Nationwide Home Closing Services and Nationwide Recovery Services at the Nationwide Group (TNG), an appraisal management company and provider of outsourced technology solutions for the real estate industry. Yolevski was also vice president and general counsel at Flexiti Financial, a Canadian FinTech start-up, and a partner in the Business and Real Estate Practice Group at Basman Smith, LLP, a Toronto-based law firm.