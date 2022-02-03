Karen Dinnie-Smyth will lead the Victoria Real Estate Board in 2022 as board president. Dinnie-Smyth is a Realtor with Re/Max Camosun and has been licensed for more than 30 years.

“As a veteran in this industry, longevity teaches you that things continually change and we certainly have seen change in our market through the years,” says Dinnie-Smyth. “Our most recent and impactful change relates to the inventory of homes for sale, which has dwindled in the face of rapidly increasing demand. Record-low inventory levels have meant that buyers compete for fewer properties, which pushes pricing up. And while we all hope that the housing market is headed for more balanced times, this change is dependent on our community’s ability to introduce new housing supply.

“Supply is our biggest housing challenge,” she says. “Our board will continue to encourage principal players to expedite the approval process to increase the supply of all types of housing. We will also continue to discourage the implementation of new taxes and rules, which make purchasing a home more difficult and expensive.”

Joining Dinnie-Smyth on the Board of Directors are president-elect Graden Sol, treasurer Jackie Ngai, past-president David Langlois and directors Sheila Aujla, Bev Berger, Fergus Kyne, Laurie Lidstone and Dirk VanderWal. The board’s EO is David Corey.

The Victoria Real Estate Board represents 1,530 Realtors.