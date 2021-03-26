Realtors of the Kamloops & District Real Estate Association (KADREA) recently donated $13,680 to the United Way TNC.

Since 2020 was an extremely difficult year for everyone, the leadership at KADREA says it wanted to “initiate a response that showcases the love that the Realtors have for their communities and neighbourhoods,” says the association in a news release. This led to a partnership between KADREA and the United Way TNC that kick-started the Kamloops Love Campaign.

For 14 days before Valentine’s Day, Realtors across Kamloops and district challenged each other on social media platforms and collected $6,840. This was then matched by the association, taking the final donation to $13,680.

“Realtors should be recognized in our community for the incredible good that they do individually and collectively,” says Katie Neustaeter, interim executive director of United Way TNC. “Good Realtors help build good communities. Especially during these tumultuous times, we are encouraged to see Realtors leading the way for positive social impact, and deeply appreciate the confidence of KADREA’s membership in United Way’s ability to best distribute dollars across the landscape of need that exists in the Thompson Nicola Cariboo region.”

When making the donation, KADREA EO Trevor Koot said, “Time and again our members have proven their commitment to building stronger communities and helping local businesses grow. We’ve partnered with United Way TNC during A Path To Home and Period Promise campaigns. This time, we decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day a little differently and the amount that we’ve managed to raise with Kamloops Love in just 14 days truly represents that Realtors care for our communities.”