Justin Havre & Associates at Re/Max First in Calgary has donated $295,000 to Calgary partner charities for 2021. Since 2014, the team’s individual agents have raised $620,483 for Calgary and Canadian charities that work to help children and first responders overcome mental, physical, social and economic challenges.

As a partner of Children’s Miracle Network, Re/Max agents across Canada can donate funds and ensure their efforts support local hospitals in the communities they live and work, through the Re/Max Miracle Home Program. This donation directly benefits the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation. There are 100,000 kids and families who rely on the hospital each year.

“As a fundraising partner with Children’s Miracle Network, we are proud that we can continue to make a difference in changing the health of kids of all ages in Alberta,” says Havre. “It’s about making dreams come true, eradicating childhood disease and saving lives. We believe in advancing research and education that leads to the healthiest future for our kids.”

In keeping with its long-standing dedication and commitment to supporting Calgary’s first responders, Justin Havre & Associates is also the single biggest Calgary donator to Legacy Place Society, a non-profit group that works with the city’s peace officers, firefighters, emergency medical services, 911 dispatch and military personnel. “Mental health is among the most challenging issues we face today as a society – and as an industry,” says Havre. “Legacy Place Society shares our values of compassion, empathy, inclusion and respect for those that serve.”

Calgary Children’s Foundation raises money for small children’s charities that are especially challenged to be recognized without the means to mount large or sophisticated donation campaigns.

“This organization helps at-risk kids living below or on the poverty line and who are falling through the cracks at an alarming rate, unable to get the help they need to overcome their mental, physical and financial challenges,” says Havre. “We believe their simple and ‘larger-than-life’ programs are helping Calgary kids find confidence in a better future.” Since 2014, the team has raised $66,000 for Calgary Children’s Foundation.

Justin Havre & Associates has been Re/Max’s No. 1 team in Canada since 2018 for closed transactions and currently is currently the No. 2 team in the world in the Re/Max network.