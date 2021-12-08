With the leadership of Edmonton broker John Stobbe of Platinum Property Group, a statue of Anne Frank has now been installed in the city’s Light Horse Park.

Stobbe was the project’s co-chair at the Dutch Canadian Club Edmonton, which successfully raised more than $75,000 to make the project happen. The statue is a copy of the original 1960 Anne Frank statue in Utrecht in the Netherlands, designed by famous Dutch sculptor Petier d’Hont. The Edmonton copy of the statue was undertaken to thank Canadians and the Canadian military for the liberation of the Netherlands from the Nazis during the Second World War.

Here’s more about Stobbe’s role with the project.