John Oddi has taken the role of president of the Brantford Regional Real Estate Board for 2022.

Story continues below

Oddi has been a Realtor for 37 years. He served as president of BRREA in 2013. He was also on the Board of Directors of the Ontario Real Estate Association from 2014 to 2020 and was chair of the OREA Government Relations Committee. Oddi is currently the OREA liaison with the Ontario Home Builders’ Association.

“Your 2022 BRREA board is here to serve our Realtor members and work collaboratively with members of our great community whether you are a resident, an entrepreneur, a politian, a not-for-profit leader, a local volunteer or community advocate,” says Oddi. “Housing is among the top priorities for our community, and your 2022 BRREA board members are here to assist during these unprecedented times.”

Joining Oddi on the Board of Directors is past-president Ray Petro, president-elect David DeDominicis and directors Sean Bryant, Ryand Campbell, Tamera Cupoli, Mandeep Ghotra, Rose Sicoli and Joshua Wall.