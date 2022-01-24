Realty One Group Eastern Canada has named John Dowbiggin as the head of franchising and development. He is responsible for regional strategy and areas of day-to-day operations including franchise sales, membership services and development of franchisees. He leads the Eastern Canada region through system policies, best practices and programs that establish competitive advantages in the marketplace, the company says in a news release.

“The future is unconventional and Realty One Group is built on that principle. No other model provides the required tools, technology, training and resources for agents to be successful while allowing them to keep 100 per cent of their commission,” says Dowbiggin. “The opportunity to work with a team of strong and dynamic leaders who embrace change, are determined to win and prioritize fun is what I am looking forward to. That energy and passion for people creates exponential growth opportunities.”

Dowbiggin was previously vice president at Re/Max Canada. “He has extensive experience with mergers and acquisitions and has achieved industry leading results in a franchised real estate environment by establishing a growth-first culture focused on goal setting, accountability and support,” the company says. “John brings a fresh perspective to the industry along with a robust set of skills and experience in franchising, real estate, operations and finance.”

Realty One Group Eastern Canada is now franchising in Ontario and Atlantic Canada.