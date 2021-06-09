JLL has hired Jonathan Peretz as EVP and managing director, Greater Toronto Area office and industrial. His role will focus on leadership and the optimization of JLL’s market and talent growth, service line excellence and best practices across office and industrial leasing in the GTA, the company says. Peretz will also partner and drive the implementation of sales enablement and oversee JLL’s technological advancement.

“Jonathan has an impressive track record and incredible work ethic,” says Alan MacKenzie, CEO, JLL Canada. “We are glad to welcome him to JLL and expand our strategic offering in office and industrial leasing.”

Prior to joining JLL, Peretz started his career at a national commercial brokerage company as an office leasing agent. He focused on landlord and tenant representation in the downtown Toronto office market, where he listed and leased over 4.5 million square feet of office space. In 2014, he was promoted to vice president and shifted into the management team in Vancouver. Appointed as the sales manager of the firm’s Vancouver office, he supported the brokers and clients and helped grow the brand and market share.

Peretz returned to Toronto in January 2017 as vice president, managing director and less than two years later, he was promoted to senior vice president, managing director. In this role, Peretz focused on revenue growth, training and development, coaching and culture building initiatives and worked directly with clients to create strategic plans and goals for growth.

“I am thrilled to take on this new challenge and join JLL’s team of seasoned and passionate experts,” says Peretz. “I am passionate about collaboration and actively promoting best-in-class solutions that will provide outstanding outcomes for our clients.”