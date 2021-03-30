JLL has added a new team of commercial real estate professionals to serve Southwestern Ontario and the Greater Golden Horseshoe. They are Mitchell Blaine, EVP; Chris Kotseff, VP; Mallory Weldon, senior associate; Luke Slabczynski, associate; Keith Schappert, associate; Jaime Coyle, brokerage co-ordinator; and Alexandra Smith, brokerage co-ordinator.

With more than 45 years of combined experience, the team offers a wide range of services including leasing, site selection, acquisitions, dispositions, valuation and lease renewal services. Specializing in the industrial, office and land sectors, the team has expertise in all forms of advisory services and transactions including asset sales, design builds, sale-leasebacks, net and gross leases, land leases, equity partnerships, commercial condominium sales and share sales, the company says.

“Joining forces with Mitchell and his team was a true match for JLL and our ambition to expand our services in Ontario,” says Alan MacKenzie, CEO, JLL Canada. “Their impressive track record, deep knowledge of the market and the diversity of their skills will ensure our growth and success.”

“I am thrilled for our team to join JLL and like-minded, driven professionals. The people combined with the resources of a leading global platform, make this a natural fit,” says Blaine.

A new JLL office will be established at 51 Breithaupt St., Suite 100 in Kitchener, Ont.