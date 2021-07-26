The Real Estate Foundation of B.C. has named Jim McCaughan as the chair of the Board of Governors for 2021-22. McCaughan is managing broker of a real estate office in Chilliwack and the former president of the B.C. Real Estate Association, Fraser Valley Real Estate Board, and Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board. He was appointed to the REFBC Board by BCREA in 2019.

“I am honoured to serve as chair of the Real Estate Foundation,” he says. “We are a forward-thinking Board of Governors with a talented and dedicated staff. We will continue to work together with the stakeholders and our grantees to fulfil our legislative mandate and fund projects in keeping with our vision of a healthy environment supporting livable, resilient and thriving communities.”

Stacey Tyers was elected vice chair of the board for 2021-22. Tyers lives in Terrace, where she works with Doctors of B.C. and previously served as a Terrace city councillor and chair of the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine. She was appointed to the REFBC Board by the B.C. Minister of Finance in 2019.

REFBC says it is grateful to Roberta Stewart, for the “exemplary leadership she shared as chair during an unusual 2020-21 year.”

“We have all been pushed to think about and do things differently this year,” Stewart says. “The enthusiasm and dedication of REFBC staff under the guidance of our new CEO, Mark Gifford, resulted in a year that I think we can all be very proud of. I am very excited to turn over the chair position to Jim McCaughan. I can’t wait to see the impact of Jim’s experience in the real estate industry and his passion for the work of REFBC.”

REFBC’s current Board of Governors also includes: