Jeremy Spilkin and Louis-Philippe Pidgeon have opened an Engel & Völkers shop in Chelsea, Que. to serve buyers in the Outaouais region.

Both partners are bilingual, ex-military officers of the Canadian Armed Forces and are a part of the National Military Relocation Network founded by Spilkin. They joined Engel & Völkers as part of the Ottawa Central brokerage in 2017.

“Engel & Völkers is ready to hit the ground running servicing Ottawa’s neighbouring regions. Outaouais is emerging as one of Canada’s rising real estate hotspots. Growing demand for property outside of urban centres is intensifying buyer interest,” says Anthony Hitt, president & CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “Jeremy and Louis-Philippe are local residential experts with an unwavering commitment to providing personalized services to the promising market of Outaouais. We are thrilled to step in as the first international luxury brokerage serving clients in this region.”

Spilkin says, “Outaouais has quickly grown to become a sought-after destination as we see more buyers looking for more land or square footage for their money. People in Gatineau and Ottawa are also eyeing this region for its very diverse real estate portfolio from older heritage properties on large lots to prestigious waterfront properties and anywhere in between. The Outaouais region offers true luxury in all its shapes and forms and a wonderful lifestyle closer to nature for its residents.”