After 16 years working with large-volume builders in Alberta’s new home construction industry, Jennifer Schwitzer has joined eXp Realty and opened for business in the Okanagan Valley.

Story continues below

“In the world of new home construction, customer service is the highest priority,” says Schwitzer. “People don’t have to buy a brand-new home: they do it because they want to and because they had an exceptional experience from start to finish. I’m bringing my high-quality customer service skills to the local real estate market, along with the training and support from eXp Realty and my extensive understanding of construction best practices to help people find their dream home or profit from long-or short-term rentals, vendor-takebacks and house-flipping opportunities.”

Schwitzer is an award-winning salesperson with a passion for travel (she’s visited over 40 countries as a solo traveller), and over a decade of real estate investing experience. Her roots are in the Okanagan, where she first learned how to provide excellent customer service at her parent’s business in Okanagan Falls. “Family is a big part of my life, and I’m looking forward to helping friends and neighbours throughout the region move forward in the market.

“The support I’ve received from everyone so far has been truly magnificent,” she says.

“Jennifer is a brilliant and passionate performer,” says Phil Hahn, real estate investor and mentor. “She brings a wealth of energy and intelligence to eXp Realty and, combined with her vast range of experience, she’ll clearly be a dominant player in the local market.”