Jayson Pingol, a sales rep with Sutton – Premier Realty in Surrey, B.C., recently enlisted several other colleagues who have roots in the Philippines to produce a video about the aftermath of two devastating typhoons in that country. Their goal is to raise $10,000 for emergency relief.

In the span of just two weeks, the typhoons cost more than 100 lives and nearly $1.4 billion in property damage. The record-breaking Super Typhoon Rolly made landfall on October 30 with wind gusts of up to 315 km/hr. On November 14, Typhoon Ulysses, a Category 4 storm, caused devastating floods, particularly in Manila. People watched their homes ripped to pieces while farms and fishers had their livelihoods washed away.

There are three ways to help the victims of these typhoons, who are disproportionately affected by global climate changes. The donations collected in this campaign will fund emergency aid and the Philippines Red Cross.

Cash donations can be made with any of the sales associates who participated in the video project: Jayson Pingol, Dee Soriano, Ron Torres, Nissa Clarkson, Candace Hortelano, Dilma Hortelano, Teresa Magsambol, Raycel Fortaleza and Danny Felices.

E-transfers can be sent to [email protected] The account name is Alay Sa Cagayan Team Inc. and the account number is PHP 10600000940.

Donations can also be made on the Kaya Natin website.

Pingol says that so far the group has generated more than $7,000 for emergency relief.

When he originally had the idea to support this cause, he though it might have a greater impact if he teamed up with other Filipino agents in his office. “I approached Dee Soriano to spearhead an effort to have our clients and our network involved in the donations as well. Together, we shared our vision for the video and the response was positive. We thought that if our clients and network can see us joining hands in our effort, it would be easier for them to donate.”