The Vancouver Island Real Estate Board has appointed Jason Yochim as the new executive officer for the organization. He will succeed current EO Bill Benoit and assume responsibilities in February 2022. Benoit is retiring after 20 years in the role.

Yochim brings nearly 30 years of experience in the real estate sector, most recently as the CEO of the Saskatoon & Region Home Builders’ Association. Before taking on that role, he was hired to lead the Saskatchewan Realtors Association, which covers the entire province. He also served as CEO of the Saskatoon Region Association of Realtors for eight years.

“There were some excellent candidates in the running and it was a tough decision,” says VIREB president Ian Mackay. “However, Jason’s background in organized real estate and as a Realtor made him the best fit to help lead VIREB into a new era.”

In addition to transacting real estate, Yochim has an extensive background in the construction and development industry. He has Certified Association Executive and Canadian Realtor Association Executive designations and has extensive board governance experience as a director. He also served as chair of the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce from 2016 to 2017.