Vancouver Island Realtor Janice Stromar of Royal LePage Nanaimo Realty has been elected chair of the British Columbia Real Estate Association.

Story continues below

“With BCREA launching into its 2022-2024 strategic plan, there are new opportunities to strengthen the Realtor profession and show thought leadership within the sector,” says Stromar. “BCREA staff and Board of Directors have done incredible work over the past few years and I look forward to contributing to their ongoing success.”

Stromar has been a licensed Realtor for 18 years and joined the BCREA Board of Directors in 2019. She served as a Vancouver Island Real Estate Board (VIREB) director from 2014 to 2018, where she was president in 2017.

She sat on the City of Nanaimo Affordable Housing Steering Committee in 2017/2018, as well as on the Board of Directors for the Nanaimo Women’s Business Network and the Nanaimo Executives Association. Stromar was awarded the 2021 Realtor of the Year award at the VIREB Annual General Meeting.

Joining Stromar as officers of the association are chair-elect Darren Close of Royal LePage East Kootenay Realty, past chair Dan Morrison of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada and BCREA CEO Darlene Hyde.

New to the Board of Directors are Ruth Hanson (North Vancouver), Chris Shields (Surrey), Robert Wood (Kelowna) and new public director Kenneth Tan. Returning Realtor directors include Ashley Smith (Vancouver) and Tim Ayres (Sooke). Public directors Liza Aboud and Catherine Aczel Boivie are also returning.