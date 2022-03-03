Broker of record Janet Kuehn and co-owner Ron Kuehn recently opened Royal LePage Modern Realty in Whitecourt, Alta. Also on the team is sales rep Lynden Kuehn and administrator Stacy Shepherd.

The brokerage serves the Whitecourt, Woodlands County, Lac Ste Anne County, Barrhead County, Sangudo, Swan Hills, Goose Lake and Fort Assiniboine areas. It focuses primarily on residential real estate and recreational properties.

Janet has experience in real estate as a top producer, having worked in the industry for over 16 years, says Royal LePage in a news release. She is currently vice president of the Alberta West Realtors Association.

“Janet and her team are motivated by the opportunity to provide enhanced services to both buyers and sellers,” the company says. “Their brokerage is built on strong ethics and trust, where they aim to provide their clients with the highest quality of service whether they are moving, investing or building their business. The team also looks forward to giving back to their community, specifically the Wellspring Family Resource and Crisis Centre.