As a Champion of Hope, Jane Logan is helping Canadians in need to bridge the distance between home and hospitals. Hope Air is a national charity that provides free travel and accommodations for people who must access medical care far from home. Since its inception in 1986, Hope Air has provided more than 160,000 travel arrangements, mainly for low-income people in small and rural communities.

Story continues below

Logan, a sales rep with Sutton Group – West Coast Realty in Victoria, first learned about Hope Air from a client and friend. “It resonated with me to be connected to this organization and to assist in their mission of medical support. I mentioned Hope Air on my business website’s Community Bulletin Board, in my quarterly newsletters, in magazine articles and at monthly businesswomen’s luncheons. I continue to promote Hope Air in these ways,” she says.

Last year Logan was invited to join the National Advisory Council of Hope Air. This council provides strategic insight to Hope Air’s client care, marketing and fundraising team while seeking opportunities to promote the organization and advance the mission within its own network.

“When Mark Rubinstein, the CEO, mentioned the Champions of Hope program, I immediately wanted to provide my financial support,” says Logan. “To celebrate 35 years of Hope Air assisting families across Canada, 35 donors stepped forward with a minimum of $5,000 each. Through this fall 2021 campaign, the Champions of Hope have funded more than 500 flights and accommodation.”

Logan is also promoting Give Hope Wings, a grand, Canada coast-to-coast flying expedition led by volunteers who raise funds and awareness for Hope Air. This year’s expedition launches from Victoria on June 6, makes dozens of stops on the way to St. John’s, NL, and terminates at the Canadian Owners and Pilots Association convention in Montreal. Organizers hope to raise $1 million to fund 2,800 patient journeys.

Approximately 70 per cent of Hope Air’s flights are purchased with donated funds. The rest are accomplished with the support of airlines that donate seats and private pilots who use their own planes to transport patients.